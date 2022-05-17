Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sony Group worth $136,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sony Group by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,667,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

