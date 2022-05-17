Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.