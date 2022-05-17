Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $253,901.37 and approximately $6,454.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snowball has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00514182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,962.80 or 1.82679972 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,649,472 coins and its circulating supply is 5,078,496 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

