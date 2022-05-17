Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

