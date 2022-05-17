Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Trading Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

