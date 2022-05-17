Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Trading Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)
