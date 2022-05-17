SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.06

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.06 and last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 15149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$117.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

