Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 11.6%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.