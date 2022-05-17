Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $60.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 in the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.52. 108,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,610. The stock has a market cap of $899.62 million, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

