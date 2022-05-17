Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $798.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

