Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SRRA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SRRA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 9,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,061. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at $75,067,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 62.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 296,369 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

