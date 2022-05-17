Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a C$2.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

