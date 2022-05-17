Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expands By 41.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SNES stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SenesTech by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

