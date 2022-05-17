Short Interest in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declines By 36.7%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,720. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

