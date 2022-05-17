Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Drops By 30.0%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MCK stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.83. 698,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,039. McKesson has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

