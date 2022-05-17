Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Drops By 29.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 720.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.50.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

