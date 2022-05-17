Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 33.3%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elliott Opportunity II stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Elliott Opportunity II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOCW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

