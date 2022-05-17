Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declines By 32.1%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. 16,694,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

