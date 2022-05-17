Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Decreases By 32.3%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,595,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOAC remained flat at $$9.89 on Monday. 19,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

