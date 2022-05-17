Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increases By 37.6%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

BX traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.86. 76,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

