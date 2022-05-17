Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $927.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $42.53 on Monday, hitting $359.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,815. Shopify has a twelve month low of $308.06 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $962.47.

Shopify shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

