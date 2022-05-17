Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.800-$4.100 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

