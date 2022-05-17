ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 125 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.93. 1,615,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.57, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

