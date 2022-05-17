Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

LON:SRP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.84). 3,914,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,221. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total value of £176,409 ($217,466.72).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

