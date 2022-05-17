Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.60 million to $1.02 billion. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $992.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 610,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.