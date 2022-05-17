Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$7.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

A number of research firms have commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE SES traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$6.92. 656,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold a total of 121,676 shares of company stock valued at $679,151 over the last three months.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

