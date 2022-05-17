SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 700,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,680. The company has a market cap of $312.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

