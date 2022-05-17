SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.47). 535,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,368,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.47).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

