Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 423.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,150. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.

