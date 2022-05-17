SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,094 shares of company stock valued at $25,077,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,259.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,328.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.