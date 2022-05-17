SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

