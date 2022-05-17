Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson Buys 12,500 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

SSL stock remained flat at $C$7.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 261,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,004. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

