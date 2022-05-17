Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

