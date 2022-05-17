Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.