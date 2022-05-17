RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $94.73 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $94.73 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,970.90 or 0.99760227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

