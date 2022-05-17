RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 29,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,539. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

