Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,375 ($16.95) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.20) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586.25 ($19.55).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.45) on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,510.70.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

