Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 14,011 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of RumbleON worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $25,852,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth about $8,678,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $6,237,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. 187,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $294.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

