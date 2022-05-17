Rovida Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Digital Turbine worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 2,264,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

