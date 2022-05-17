Rovida Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 2.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $46,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,056 shares of company stock valued at $66,892,149 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.98.

NYSE:NET traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

