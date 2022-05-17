Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $32.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2,730.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

