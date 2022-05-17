Robonomics.network Price Hits $4.30 on Top Exchanges (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $4.04 million and $508,867.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00014524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,596.95 or 0.99973083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00105698 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,077,870 coins and its circulating supply is 940,279 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

