RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.58. 2,899,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

