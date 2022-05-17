RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 629,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,996,447 shares of company stock worth $1,514,522. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,836,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.42. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

