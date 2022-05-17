Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Rescap Liquidating Trust stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

