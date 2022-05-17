Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Rescap Liquidating Trust stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile
