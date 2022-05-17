renBTC Price Hits $30,094.60 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $199.19 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $30,094.60 or 0.99897454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,619 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

