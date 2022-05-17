Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $102.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $102,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,922,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.31 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

