Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRX. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

NYSE:RRX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.15. 312,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $118.82 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

