RedFOX Labs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00348393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00064567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.