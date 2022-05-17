Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.00. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$7.66.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

