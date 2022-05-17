Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €58.00 ($60.42) to €70.50 ($73.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

PUBGY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

