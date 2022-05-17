Public Index Network Achieves Market Cap of $458,377.45 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $458,377.45 and $276.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00514182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,962.80 or 1.82679972 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.